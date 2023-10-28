Neither Puerto Banús, nor the Caribbean resorts, nor the coast of Malta, nor the exclusive Palm Islands of Dubai. When Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim Helú has to plan his summer vacation, one of the destinations that is always present on his calendar is Avión, a hidden town in rural Ourense. And it’s not the only one. Magnates such as Amancio Ortega or Olegario Vázquez Graña, senior executives of El Corte Inglés and Abanca, or even the cardinal of Mexico City, Norberto Rivera, who he came to consider papal, have paraded through the Galician town in the summer. On its streets it is also not unusual to find a Rolls-Royce or Bentley.

And all in a municipality that does not reach 2,000 residents.

Welcome to Avion. Seen on the map, Avión does not attract particular attention. The town is located in the Ribeiro region, between the Faro and Suído mountains, in the province of Ourense. In summer it is common for maximum temperatures to exceed 35º and to enjoy the beaches of the Rías Baixas you need to get in the car, get on the highway and travel a good handful of kilometres.

Its statistical data does not stand out on the Galician map either. The demographic winter has not passed by Avión, which over the years has seen its census deflate to less than 1,800 inhabitants. The percentage of the population under 20 years of age in the municipality is only 5.66% and its aging rate far exceeds that of the rest of the region. As far as the economy is concerned, Datamacro recorded an average gross income of 16,410 euros in 2021, below the capital of the province, which was close to 26,800.









And yet… For years it has not been strange to meet great magnates spending the summer in Avión. And no, the term “great magnates” is not a figure of speech nor is it an exaggeration. Newspapers like Faro de Vigo or La Voz de Galicia usually cover in detail how the Augusts go by in the town of Ourense, so we manage a fairly long and detailed list of businessmen, senior managers and authorities who have been seen in its streets and bars.

Of all, perhaps the most striking is Carlos Slim, a Mexican billionaire with Lebanese roots who often sneaks into the TOP 10 of the wealthiest people in the world. Forbes estimates that he and his family have a fortune of about $85.7 billion. He is not the only fan of Avión, a regular destination for Vázquez Graña, one of the richest men in Mexico. The founder of Inditex, Amancio Ortega, has also been seen on its streets, closely linked to Galicia and who also stands out as one of the most overwhelming fortunes on the planet.

They are the only ones? No. The Galician press leaves a good list of personalities who at some point have paraded through the streets of the town of Ourense. The list is long. And curious. Faro de Vigo explains how in August 2014, coinciding with the celebration of the local festival (San Roque) and the anniversary of Olegario Graña’s wife, Miguel Rincón, known as “the king of paper” could be seen in Avión in Mexico by the firm Bio Pappel; Captain Alberto Abed, from FlyMex; Isidoro Álvarez, former president of El Corte Inglés; or Cardinal Norberto Rivera, a powerful prelate who entered the papal pools in 2005.

















Between Rolls Royces and dominoes. The most curious thing about Slim or Vázquez Graña’s summer vacations in Avión is that the tycoons do not seclude themselves in mansions to enjoy the isolation and move discreetly from their heliports. Not at all. They use their Rolls-Royces and Bentleys, true, but they are also seen in the town’s bars to sit at the table to eat seafood or play a game of dominoes. And no, again that’s not a figure of speech.

In August 2013, Carlos Slim, Vázquez Raña, Rincón and the notary Daniel Goñi could be seen playing with the black and white chips on the rubber of the Moncho bar. The scene was repeated a year later and in 2017 El País captured a similar event again at the O Luar bar. Of course, there is no shortage of food and music either. The town even celebrates a Mexican festival, with mariachis included.

But… Why Plane? That is the big question. Slim lands with his private jet at Peinador airport, in Vigo, and travels to the small town of Ourense. Why there and not to some paradisiacal destination or some secluded beach in his native Mexico or Lebanon, where his parents were originally from?

The key is in the history of Avión, to be more precise in its very strong ties with emigration: during the 20th century, not a few of its neighbors were forced to pack their bags, get on a transatlantic liner and cross the ocean to make a living. in Latin America. Some did well, quite well. And they or now their descendants maintain the link with the town. The most paradigmatic case that largely explains Carlos Slim’s time at Avión is that of Vázquez Raña.

Making memory. “Our parents left here when I was little. Like in many towns in Galicia, there was no future. The mosquitoes ate us. And on the unpaved roads our feet sank in animal excrement,” Ricardo Hermida tells Faro de Vigo. , a hotelier who emigrated to Mexico.

In Avión they not only reconnect with their roots. There, despite the increasingly frequent coming and going of television cameras, reporters and photographers in search of the best snapshot, they enjoy a tranquility and naturalness that is difficult to achieve in other destinations. “In Mexico I move around in an armored car with six bodyguards; in Avión I am free, otherwise I wouldn’t come here,” admits Vázquez Graña.

The “Airplane method”? The expression is not ours, but that of Alberto Dacasa, a Mexican businessman with Galician roots and a regular summer resident in the town of Ourense. Last year he released a book titled ‘The Airplane Method’, in which he shares his reflections and the lessons of success that can, he believes, be drawn from his case and that of his emigrant predecessors. “All those who left Avión, and we have to go back many years, did so out of pure necessity. They faced a dream that was to get out of poverty, hunger, and the only solution they had was to embark on one of those ocean liners”, ditch.

Cover image: Avión Council

In Xataka: Two provinces, four town councils, three regions: the most complex town in Spain is also Feijóo