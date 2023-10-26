Two coaches of Bergamo fans stopped in Slovenia to visit the former Nerazzurri favorite, who at 6.45pm will be at the Merkur Arena where the Dea faces Sturm

Departure at midnight from Bergamo, destination Graz. Actually no: detour and stop in Maribor. An error in the route calculation? No, a carrambat: Josip Ilicic, the unforgettable favorite of the Atalanta fans until last year, has returned to play in Slovenia. Complete with choreography: one of the banners that had greeted the Slovenian attacking midfielder at his farewell.

A surprise visit, agreed with Maribor but not with the person concerned, summoned to the pitch this morning and inundated with the affection of his former fans, 120 of them on board two buses. Ilicic appeared fit and very happy with the surprise, even excited to find himself at the center of chants, certificates of affection and many requests for selfies.

In the end the banner was given to him, and he confirmed his presence in the stands in Graz, on the occasion of the Europa League match against Sturm scheduled for today starting at 6.45pm. To support Atalanta and for the colors that remained in his heart.