The heart in a plaster. In the era in which everything is becoming ‘wearable’, a team of scientists has also developed the ‘Ecg patch’: it is applied to the skin and is able to do an electrocardiogram and measure the heart rate. The prototype developed by experts on the Australia-India axis has improved diagnostic capacity compared to other instruments. The importance of advancing the family of these ‘wearable’ electronic devices for 24-hour monitoring is demonstrated by the numbers, experts observe. According to the British Heart Foundation, nearly 200 million people worldwide suffer from coronary heart disease. Pathologies that cause approximately one in 6 deaths. A significant impact that has pushed researchers to work on different lines: not only on the treatment front, but also on that of timely diagnosis.

The recent and rapid increase in wearable ECGs is considered an important step forward. By detecting any cardiovascular disorders and helping to evaluate the general health of the heart, these devices worn as clothes or common accessories save human lives and can also reduce the currently very high costs of hospital care, scientists reason. The team that developed the hi-tech ‘guardian of the heart’ patch illustrates the results obtained in a study published in the journal ‘Applied Physics Reviews’. “We took a dive into the world of wearable ECG devices and focused on a crucial aspect, namely the way in which the design and materials of the electrodes influence performance”, highlights one author of the work, Peter Francis Mathew Elango, explaining that the results were “quite enlightening”.

While the electrodes in these devices are typically ‘wet’, meaning they require a conductive gel to enhance electrical signaling (which could make them more irritating to the skin and uncomfortable), experts have considered the benefits of using ‘dry’ electrodes. “They prioritize user comfort, are durable, and reduce the likelihood of skin irritation. These features make them ideal for continuous monitoring, a crucial feature for wearable ECGs,” reasons Elango.

After extensive experimentation, the team created a “compact, lightweight and gel-free” hexagonal-shaped ECG patch. The setup was then integrated with Bluetooth wireless communication for remote sensing functionality. “The potential applications are what’s exciting,” concludes Elango. “These portable ECG patches could revolutionize remote and ambulatory healthcare and perhaps even preventative medicine. They are lightweight, can transmit data wirelessly, and are capable of discerning various states of rest or activity. When used in a clinical setting, seamlessly integrated into everyday clothing or worn as wearable devices could redefine the way we monitor heart health.”