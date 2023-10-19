In the kitchen, appliances are your best allies. They make food preparation easier and save you valuable time, speeding things up significantly. Among all these pieces of equipment, one that is surely not missing in your home is the microwave.

It is a small technology giant. Its ability to heat and defrost food in a matter of minutes is a wonder for those with busy schedules.

Furthermore, its versatility goes beyond what many imagine. Not only useful for heating up leftovers, but also perfect for cooking some dishes from scratch. From popcorn to steaming dishes, this appliance can do it all with ease.

However, there is a misconception that has been circulating for years, and that is the idea that microwave use can increase the risk of cancer. However, it is said that the radiation used by this equipment is non-ionizing, which means that it lacks the ability to cause said disease.

Experts at the National Cancer Institute of the United States point out that microwave radiation cannot damage cells in the human body in the way that ionizing radiation does.

Therefore, you can use your microwave with complete peace of mindwithout worrying about a possible link to cancer.

Is the microwave safe for health?

Depositphotos

While this appliance is not related to the terrible disease, it is worth mentioning that There are still doubts about how it can affect health.

Henri Joyeux, a renowned oncologist and nutrition expert, author of “Eat well today, live better tomorrow,” warns that The microwave is an equipment that should be used in moderationsince it can modify the structure of amino acids in foods.

Likewise, it can cause them to be more difficult to absorb and potentially toxic compounds to appear. In addition, it does not destroy the microorganisms found in frozen food, which can cause germs to multiply.

For example, L—Proline is converted to D—proline during the microwave heating process and would be harmful to the kidney and liver.

To avoid possible associated risks, It is important to follow some recommendations when using the microwave oven. Do not use it to heat food in plastic or paper containers, as it may release chemicals.

Likewise, do not heat for a long time, since excessive heating can cause the loss of nutrients, as well as the appearance of compounds harmful to health. Additionally, frozen foods may contain microorganisms that are not destroyed when microwaved.