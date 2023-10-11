Even if you don’t know much about technology, you’ve probably heard of WH-1000XM5 de Sony. And these over-ear headphones are, without a doubt, one of the best options you can currently buy if you prioritize sound quality and noise cancellation, not to mention the best if we also take into account their attractive price. A cost that is now also reduced thanks to the Prime Day and that you can take advantage of here. You’re already late.

Sony WH-1000XM5, has it all

Sony has been proving for several generations that when it comes to making good noise-cancelling headphones at a reasonable price, it has no rival. And their WH-1000XM have always proven to offer a performance sound more than up to par, while being able to isolate you from everything with its cancellation technology.

In this generation, the last on the market, we find an integrated V1 processor that claims to further exploit the potential of the procesador noise cancelling HD QN1, to offer one more step within this famous function. Also added to this feature is the new Precise Voice Pickup technology, with a view to reduce wind noise both when you hear and when you speak if you answer a call with them on.

Headphones do not forget to offer sadaptive onidewhich automatically adjusts sound settings based on where you are and your activity, and Speak-to-Chat, which automatically pauses music when you want to have a conversation, without having to get them out of your head.

With an autonomy of 30 hoursThey are foldable so they can be stored comfortably in their case. They feature a padded headband and ear cushions that adapt to your ears so you can wear them for hours without feeling uncomfortable – we’ve tested them and we guarantee that’s the case.

The 1000XM5 also enjoys Fast Pair compatibility, has support for Google y Alexa and are controlled tactile, so that depending on the type of touch you can change between modes, play music, skip songs or control the volume, among other actions.

One of its best prices for Prime Day

If you are determined to get them, you have to take advantage of the offer they have now for Prime Day. And they have reached one of their best historical prices (the third, to be more specific), thanks to a 32% reductionif you want them in ivory or elegant midnight blue, and 31%, if you prefer them in black.

Remember that the Prime Day It ends tonight, so don’t think about it too much or you’ll regret it! And with such a label… you can’t get anything better in terms of quality/price ratio. Guaranteed.