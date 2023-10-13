All the suffering that Schwarzenegger had to go through during the filming of Conan the Barbarian, including a cut on his back that required quite a few stitches.

Arnold Schwarzenegger He is synonymous with an action hero, remembering his role in licenses such as Terminator or Predator, and perhaps you have also forgotten his presence in Conan the Barbarian, a film in which he learned a lot but also suffered a lot.

This is how he shared his experience filming Conan the barbarian in his new book Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life. In this film he was forced to do a series of crazy things while filming and among them suffered a huge cut on his back.

Schwarzenegger revealed that director John Milius did not hesitate to include violent and brutal scenes to make Conan the Barbarian more realistic.

Nevertheless, Schwarzenegger He spent 18 months training before filming the film and learned rope climbing and horseback riding, among other skills.

But the director put Arnold Schwarzenegger through hell, even having wild dogs chase the actor or having him participate in an unpleasant scene where he even had to bite a real dead vulture.

In addition to that, during filming he suffered a cut on his back that required no less than 40 stitches.

But in the end all the suffering he went through during filming paid off, as Conan the Barbarian was a complete success.

With a budget of $20 million, the film grossed more than three times as much.

It could be said that Conan the Barbarian has been the most complicated filming that Schwarzenegger has undergone throughout his career, and the fact is that the Hollywood of the 1980s is nothing like today’s.