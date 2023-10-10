On Tuesday, South Korea’s Defense Minister appointed last Saturday, Shin Won-sik, said he would work to have a military agreement with North Korea suspended. The agreement in question provides for the establishment of some no-fly zones on the border, i.e. areas in which flying is prohibited, and the progressive demilitarization of the “Demilitarized Zone” between the two states, a band of territory on the border which despite the nome is one of the most militarized places in the world. According to Shin, the agreement could prevent the South from noticing an attack, making the army less ready to react to aggression, as has happened in Israel in recent days. The minister cited the story directly, saying that South Korea faces “a much bigger threat” than Hamas.

For the minister, the most critical point of the agreement are the no-fly zones, which according to him would limit the army’s reconnaissance and control capabilities on the border: according to Shin, to know in advance of an attack, the South Korean army must be able to carry out reconnaissance flights in the border area, and “if Israel had flown planes and drones to constantly monitor the area” it probably “would not have been hit so hard”.

The minister is not the only one in the country to have taken the opportunity to draw parallels between the situation in Israel and that of South Korea (although in reality the situation in Gaza is incomparable to any other). The conservative JoongAng newspaper urged the government to be ready to respond to an attack, especially while the United States and South Korea’s other allies are busy in the Middle East.

The two Koreas, which both claim the other’s entire territory, have been formally at war for 70 years: an armistice has been in force since 1953 and the clashes are very sporadic and limited, but no peace treaty has ever been signed. The agreement now under discussion was reached in 2018, and is one of the few remnants of a brief and isolated period of diplomatic détente between the two states, during the government of the previous South Korean president Moon Jae-in, who favored a policy of détente with the neighbor.

Even though there have been no significant clashes between the respective armies since the signing of the treaty, tension still remains high: North Korea continues to carry out missile tests and develop its nuclear arsenal with the condemnation of the international community, while South Korea continues to carry out joint exercises with Japan and the United States, which the North considers hostile acts.

