Halloween is getting closer and many online games are preparing to celebrate this spooky holiday through very limited temporary events that grant exclusive rewards. We tell you some of the chosen ones:

On October 31 comes one of the most popular annual festivals. Halloween is just around the corner and although there are still a couple of weeks left, many games have already started celebrating this nightmare festivalmuertos y mal “yuyu”.

Although some events have not started, others have, such as the annual Fortnitemares of Fortnite, which this 2023 is full of new features. Do you want to know all the games that celebrate Halloween with events? Well, stay here, we’ll tell you:

Call of Duty Warzone y Modern Warfare II

We start with one of the most anticipated. Although many now have their sights set on the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 beta, Call of Duty Warzone y Modern Warfare II They celebrate a Halloween themed event in their season 6.

Operation Nightmare starts on October 17 with the return of Zombies Royale to Al Mazrah and Vondel along with many other “nightmare” novelties. We have new game modes, temporary special weapons and also four new multiplayer maps.

Overwatch 2 y Diablo 4

Blizzard celebrates with a joint event on All Saints’ Eve. Overwatch 2 will receive a crossover with Diablo 4. A Lilith skin for Moira or the arrival of the dark town of Tristram will unite the shooter with the company’s recent launch.

Of course, we cannot forget the Season of Blood that starts in Diablo 4 on October 17 and immerses us in new vampire-themed content closely related to this holiday. Cover those necks a little.

Fortnitemares

Perhaps the most important event is Nightmares 2023 or Fortnitemares 2023. Epic Games puts on its gala costume to offer us a lot of thematic content until November 3, 2023 at 07:00 CET with which to enjoy Halloween starting today.

During these days, a number of weapons and items will be available, such as Thorne’s vampire blade, the pumpkin launcher, or the witch’s broom, among others, and we will be able to claim backpacking accessories and other unique cosmetic items.

Also present is the temporary mode Horde Stampedewho returns along with the mummy skins of Seth, the fish of darkness Swamp Stick, the spectral Meowsicles and the festival-goer Phaedra. Disney’s Jack Skeleton, Michael Myers and Alan Wake also join in.

Destiny 2

The Festival of Lost Souls Destiny 2 runs again from October 18 to November 8. It’s time to laugh at the dead woman in this annual event that she will begin by speaking with Eva Levante in the courtyard of the Tower.

After completing the enchanted sectors you can get a number of rewards such as candies that you can exchange for Party Contracts and special masks or the Masquerade helmet. A few days await you with a few tasks.

Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO has been ahead of everyone and has been celebrating Entry the deal for a few days now. This event has several phases that are unlocked each week and that allow, until October 31, access to special rewards.

In addition, we can expect the proliferation of Ghost-type Pokémon around this time. And be careful because other events such as the Harvest Festival from October 12 to 17 where Smoliv, Dolliv and Arboliva from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple debut.

Other terrifying proposals

Of course, there are still a number of games with which you can enjoy this holiday, although several of them have yet to confirm the news of their respective Halloween events. Which ones do we have signed up for?

Well, the truth is that World of Warcraft does not usually miss this event, as does Respawn with Apex Legends or other MMOs like The Elder Scrolls Online, which now with Necrom has the potential to add some interesting changes or the always expanding Final Fantasy XIV .

Dead By Daylight doesn’t usually disappoint either given its theme… In short, Halloween will be present in a number of online multiplayer video games that will make these days a renewed experience with a large number of modes and rewards.

So we can get into the subject of Halloween, but here at Hobby Consolas we will offer you many more related contents such as 10 perfect classics to get started in the habit of watching horror movies on Halloween.