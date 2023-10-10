Technological transformations never cease to surprise us, and the field of fitness is no exception. Lumin Fitness has created a unique gym in TexasUnited States that combines virtual interactivity with the demand for quality physical training.

Upon entering the dark Lumin Fitness studio, you’ll be met with floor-to-ceiling LED screens, which not only serve as a set, but are the door to a personalized workout. Using a smartphone, you choose your virtual coach: Chloe encourages you to improve yourself; Rex, a true sergeant, demands perfection from you; while Emma and Ethan opt for a softer guide.

They all have something in common: they are not humans, they are creations of artificial intelligence designed to guide you in your routine. Illustrating this visually, imagine a group performing high-intensity movements such as squats, push-ups and sit-ups, following the instructions of a monitor that, in addition to giving instructions, tracks every movement with sensors and algorithms.

This system allows, for example, that if your back arches incorrectly when performing a squat, The exercise is not counted until it is performed correctly. Brandon Bean, co-founder of Lumin Fitness, explained to MIT Technology Review:

“We see the supervisor’s role as more like that of a flight attendant than an actual trainer. You want someone in case something goes wrong, but the AI ​​trainer is the one who provides the feedback, motivation and explanations.”

A gaming approach to earn points while you exercise

One of the most innovative aspects is the gamified approach. By doing an exercise, you can earn visual points, such as filling a virtual basket every time you complete a sit-up. For Olivia Lord, an assistant for the Texas Rangers baseball team, this methodology has helped her feel more motivated and confident.

Furthermore, this type of AI-led training It appears to be especially beneficial for those who have felt resistance or intimidation upon entering a traditional gym.

The customization that Lumin Fitness offers and the ability to adapt to the pace and preferences of each user guarantee that each person has a unique experience, appropriate to their needs.

There’s no doubt that the path the fitness industry is taking is fascinating. Interaction with machines and algorithms seems to be a rising trend. Although there are those who will continue to prefer human contact, The gym of the future could be dominated by AI, offering precise and personalized workouts.