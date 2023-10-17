A series of documents related to a lawsuit between the parents of children killed in a shooting at the American Sandy Hook school in 2012 and the weapons manufacturer Remington have revealed a secret agreement between the latter and the video game giant Activision Blizzard. The information, released by one of the lawyers for the victims’ relatives to The Wall Street Journal, reveals a marketing campaign to reach young people.

Remington, now bankrupt, was accused of promoting marketing practices that encouraged violent behavior in people, an alleged violation of consumer protection laws in Connecticut, the state where the tragic event occurred. After years of legal wrangling, the company reached a $73 million settlement with plaintiffs last year. Now, however, new information about the case has come to light.

Remington and its marketing strategy in ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’

It’s no secret that shooting video games, also known as shooters, are full of digital versions of real weapons. Some appear with their real names, while others They are presented with a fictitious title. In any case, the details of possible agreements between weapons manufacturers and video game companies do not usually go beyond, although Remington and Activision Blizzard are presented as an exception.

What is most striking about the agreement between the aforementioned firms is its purpose: to reach young people. And this is only part of the abundant judicial information collected through various internal emails. It was a marketing campaign that clearly sought to position a real weapon through the famous title ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’. Let’s look at some details about this strategy that has just come to light.

According to the aforementioned newspaper, Remington and Activision Blizzard signed an agreement in 2009 to put the adaptive combat rifle (ACR) in the title of the ‘Call of Duty’ franchise that would be published that same year. No sooner said than done. The digital replica of the weapon ‘Modern Warfare 2’ appeared‘, although such a move did not mean a disbursement of money by the weapons manufacturer. That is, it was a confidential agreement without payment.

ACR in the video game

The shooter was a true success and sold millions of copies worldwide, which meant that ACR was possibly seen by millions of gamers. John C. Trull, Remington’s head of product management, noted in 2010 that young people were delighted with the qualities of the virtual weapon. And that was exactly what Remington wanted, at least according to the new business strategy that was being promoted by the parent company at that time.

Real promotional image of the ACR

That move apparently exceeded Remington’s expectations given that the ACR was listed by many players as the most popular weapon in ‘Call of Duty’ history, but this only in the virtual world. In real life, the assault rifle used by the US Army and available privately was withdrawn from the market in 2010 due to design problems. Some variants, however, continued to be produced until 2020.

The ACR, as we say, appeared in ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ and in a Chinese version of ‘Call of Duty Online’. It is not known, at the moment, if it will also be available in the new ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’, which will arrive in November this year. Since the deal came to light this week, Microsoft, which is the current owner of Activision Blizzard, has not publicly commented on it, although it has apparently expired since Remington no longer exists.

Images: Activision

