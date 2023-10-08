The state of the Gulf Stream has been worrying experts for some time. Now a new study seems to confirm their fears: the ocean surface current that links North America to Europe is weakening.

And 4%. New research led by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution has observed a 4% decline in Gulf Stream transport over the past 40 years. The Gulf Stream is the surface marine current that transports warm water from the Caribbean to northern Europe.

The study cements a suspicion that has long worried the scientific community, that of an upcoming collapse of the Gulf Stream, an event that is still hypothetical but whose possible arrival seems increasingly closer.

Without a clear reason. The study has not shed light on a key question of this possible collapse: its causes. The authors point out that it is not possible for now to know if climate change is behind this drop in circulation or if, on the contrary, it is due to natural causes.

“Just as we can say that this weakening is occurring, we are not able to say to what extent it is related to climate change or if it is a natural variation,” Chris Piecuch, a member of the team of researchers responsible for the study, explained in a press release.

What does seem to be possible to rule out is that the change is the result of chance or random oscillations: according to the study’s estimates, the probabilities that this event is not random are 99%.

From the Straits of Florida. The researchers analyzed the state of this current from the Straits of Florida, the funnel that these waters cross when they begin their transit from the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico towards the coldest regions of the North Atlantic.

They combined data obtained from satellite measurements, submarine cables and field studies through a Bayesian model. The choice of this one was motivated, explain the authors of the study, by its ability to describe probabilities and uncertainties. Details about the methodology used in the study and the results were published in an article in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

Branches. We do not know the causes of these changes, but it is not easy to predict their consequences either, since there are numerous environmental phenomena related to this current. The climate on both sides of the Atlantic is partly the result of this current, which is responsible for similar latitudes on both sides of the ocean having very different climates.

The current also affects the appearance and future of hurricanes that arise year after year in the waters closest to the North Atlantic tropics and then move towards the northwest. This current also affects marine biology, transporting nutrients between different points in the ocean. We don’t know what the consequences will be, but we know they will be noticeable.

More studies will be needed. As Piecuch points out, the study “is the strongest and most definitive evidence of the weakening of this climatically relevant ocean current.” Although the researchers emphasize that the study does not serve as proof of the role of climate change in the weakening of the current, this weakening is also consistent with the results of the climate models used in the study of this anticipated phenomenon.

More studies will be necessary to settle the matter and those responsible for this latest analysis also stressed the importance of long-term analyses, for which it is essential to have reliable, long-term data on the state of the oceans that surround us.

