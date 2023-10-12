The Guardians of Grootspace emerge after the ultimate sacrifice of Star-Lord’s team in the Marvel Universe.

Join the conversation

The story of the Guardians of the Galaxy will change completely in the Marvel Universe. The team led by Star-Lord He has adopted a new identity that is based on Groot’s latest events in his transformation as a villain. The Guardians of the Galaxy apparently lost their lives when they sacrificed themselves to understand what motivated Groot’s shocking turn by becoming a fearsome villain. Now the Guardians of the Galaxy They have returned, but their loyalties have changed in an unprecedented way.

The Guardians of Grootspace emerge after the final sacrifice of Star-Lord’s team in the Marvel Universe

In a preview of the comic Guardians of the Galaxy #7 It has been shown how the heroes investigate one of the worlds transformed by the new powers of the entity known as Grootfall. During their exploration, they discover unexpected alien life that mimics fauna as well as the ancients. Guardians of the Galaxybut they are completely different from the originals.

Because they have fused with Groot, the Guardians of the Galaxy have taken on new plant-based forms. The renewed team has revealed that they have become the Guardians of Grootspace: Protectors of the many planets Groot has colonized for himself. After a mission that had consequences of epic proportions, Groot was present at the death of Granopy, an ancient Flora Colossus suspected to be the first of his species. Granopy transmitted unimaginable power, turning Groot into a monster very similar to Galactus whose seeds were heard throughout the infinite cosmos.

Los Guardians of the Galaxy they fought against Big fall as long as they could, but eventually they teamed up with Groot to discover why he was so committed to following this path of destruction. Apparently, the Guardians of the Galaxy liked what they heard from him. Although it is true that they lived a rather tragic fate, that does not mean that the Marvel Universe will be left without the Guardians of the Galaxy. The civilizations of the universe have shown his fear of Grootfalland it seems that the Guardians of Grootspace They will fight for all their allies.

There is still much to discover about why the ancients Guardians of the Galaxy they joined Big and what they hope to achieve, but after having given up their lives and having re-emerged in strange forms, the group of Star-Lord has officially debuted again with a new identity. The future for the new Guardians of the Galaxy looks promising, and have the potential to become one of Marvel’s most destructive groups.

The comic Guardians of the Galaxy #7 It is now available.

Join the conversation