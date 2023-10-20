If you want to get 2 games from the GTA saga for free, you must meet a condition, since it is only available to some users.

One of the most recurring issues in the video game industry at the moment is GTA VI, which could reveal its first trailer on October 26, according to some leaks. Therefore, we will have to be very attentive to any type of movement on the part of Rockstar in the coming weeks, since the promotion of the next installment of the saga could begin, which aims to launch in 2024. However, while waiting for that moment to arrive, The North American company is giving away two of the video games from the saga if you meet a condition.

In this way, Rockstar has officially announced that all those users subscribed to GTA+the subscription program dedicated primarily to GTA Online, will receive free Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories and Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars for mobile devices compatible with both deliveries. In this way, if you have an active subscription to GTA+, from this very moment You can now claim both deliveries for free that the North American company is offering. At the moment it is not clear how long they will be available, so you better claim them as soon as possible.

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories and Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars are now available for GTA+ Members to play on compatible iOS and Android devices with their active GTA+ Membership: https://t.co/5f5Tis6GPy pic.twitter.com/pWSswtGsiS — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 19, 2023

The GTA saga could also land on Netflix soon

In recent days it has also been announced that Netflix and Rockstar could be negotiating for the platform to have titles from the GTA saga. According to the report, the streaming giant and the North American company responsible for the Grand Theft Auto saga would be negotiating the arrival of a delivery of the license to the platform to thus expand the quality of the catalog available on Netflix. At the moment, it is not highlighted whether the GTA installment that would reach the streaming platform would be of own creation or an adaptation of already known titles that are available on mobile devices.

In this way, do not hesitate to get Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories and Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars right now completely free for mobile devices if you have an active GTA+ subscription.

