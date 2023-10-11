After more than seven years of waiting, we are finally beginning to unravel the mysteries of Bennu. The road has been long and challenging. NASA launched the OSIRIS-REx mission in 2016 with the goal of collecting a small asteroid sample and bring her back home. Today we can say that everything has gone perfectly and, if that were not enough, we are facing the first scientific findings.

The US space agency announced this Wednesday that the asteroid samples that arrived on Earth last Sunday exhibit evidence of abundant carbon and water content. Although we thought we knew that this asteroid was rich in carbon, we have just confirmed this through direct study of the collected regoliths, which translates into a valuable research resource.

Bennu and its relationship with life on Earth

NASA has also pointed out that the presence of carbon and water in the Bennu material, which is estimated to be more than 4.5 billion years old, suggests that the asteroid may host the basic components of life on Earth. One of the keys to the mission, precisely, is to discover if the space rock contains molecules related to the biological origins of our planet.

How did they reach this preliminary conclusion? Well, scientists have used an electron microscope, infrared measurements, X-ray diffraction and analysis of chemical elements during this initial stage. In addition, they have used an X-ray equipment to do a computed tomography and thus create a 3D model of the particles to study their interior.

“The sample has returned to Earth, but there is still a lot of science to do,” said NASA administrator Bill Nelson at the press conference in which the data was released. preliminary results. It is expected, however, that researchers will continue working with 70% of the sample over the next two years to meet the mission objectives.

But scientific tasks will not be limited only to the borders of the United States. The OSIRIS-REx program provides for hundreds of scientists from other parts of the world to access part of the sample to carry out their own research. So we will probably witness new data related to the mission that will appear over time.

The collection goal of OSIRIS-REx, remember, was 60 grams. However, when they opened the capsule they discovered more material than expected. This has made the coring work a little more time consuming. Now we are faced with the findings related to the analysis of a primary samplebut there is much more material to discover in other containers of the capsule.

Images: NASA

