With the end of the Blind Auditions, The Voice 2023 enters a new phase. The Great Battle begins! The coaches already have their 14 talents, but a long, exciting and intense night awaits them.

Because, of the 14 talents that make up their teams, only seven will continue. One half is moving forward and the other half will have finished their time at The Voice!

But to make these tough decisions, our coaches will not be alone. The advisors arrive, a fundamental support for the coaches on a night like this.

Nathy Peluso, Abraham Mateo, Lola Índigo and Cali and Dandee will be the advisors of La Voz 2023 | Antena3.com

Lola Índigo will be with Pablo López and Abraham Mateo will help Malú, while Nathy Peluso will be Antonio Orozco’s right hand, and Luis Fonsi will have the support of Cali & el Dandee.

Are you going to miss it? An exciting night awaits us with the Great Battle of La Voz, next Friday at 10:00 p.m. on Antena 3.