Any change in the organization of the working day requires decades of adaptation to consider whether they really work. The adaptation of the industry to the 8-hour day did not happen overnight, so adapting the teleworking model will also require changes and modifications in its implementation and the passage of some time to make the most of its possibilities.

Once the urgency of the pandemic has passed, the time has come to do a calm analysis of the real advantages and disadvantages of teleworking and how to take advantage of them or correct them objectively. Currently, there are inconclusive studies that point in both directions and, while managers cling to data that ensure that teleworking has a negative impact on performance, employees do so that point in the opposite direction. So, which workday model is the most efficient?

Collective intelligence seems to have got it right. In 1906, the British scientist Francis Galton, a skeptical expert in statistics who thought that the judgment of the masses as a whole was always erroneous due to the influence factor among them, went to a livestock fair. At the fair, a raffle was held in which 800 attendees had to guess the exact weight of the meat of an ox they had sacrificed. When the drawing concluded, the scientist collected all the ballots that participated and calculated the average of all of them. The average weight he most calculated was within 0.8% of the actual average weight of the ox. If they had participated as a single entity, they would have won the draw.

Something similar is what has happened with the choice of hybrid work as a more balanced solution that millions of companies around the world are already implementing to take advantage of the economic and work-life balance advantages that teleworking provides, and the benefits of team cohesion. of face-to-face work. Although if you ask company managers, the reasons they give are often based on personal opinions or perceptions.

The key is in the balance of hybrid work. Professor Nick Bloom, one of the Stanford University experts who were responsible for preparing the largest report on teleworking productivity ever published. The professor highlights that, in all likelihood and just as happened to scientist Francis Galton at the livestock fair, the collective intelligence of companies has led them to choose the correct work model.

Teleworking has been giving way to hybrid work, with between 1 and 3 days of in-person work from the office, and the rest of the weekly in-person work from the office, taking advantage of the best of both scenarios.

Productivity improves and companies are more profitable. Stanford data reveals that productivity improves by up to 25% when working remotely. However, this figure stabilizes over time when hybrid work models are applied, and drops to negative levels when only a full-time teleworking model is used. That is, productivity is improved but the key is to maintain it with a hybrid day. Productivity prior to 2020 marked an annual increase of 1.2%, since 2020 it has increased to 1.5%.

If there is something that companies care about above productivity, it is profits. With the arrival of teleworking, companies’ expenses on offices, energy or services have plummeted. Many of them have moved to smaller ones and to the outskirts of expensive financial centers. This has meant that the implementation of different remote work models has grown up to five times compared to 2019.

Satisfied employees also reduce spending. A study by the same authors from Stanford suggests that by applying hybrid work models to a sample of 1,612 engineers, job satisfaction with the company was reduced by 35%, reducing the percentage of resignations.

Stanford’s conclusions coincide with those of the Annual Teleworking Report published by Workmeter, which confirm greater satisfaction among both supervisors and other employees, and companies offer it to new hires as a benefit to attract talent.

The percentage of resignations among workers with hybrid work hours is reduced

