The graphics card market has changed a lot since a couple of years ago. It’s been a while since I finally Goodbye to countless stock problems of all models, which indirectly caused the prices of all ranges to skyrocket to prices never seen before. However, especially after the launch of the RTX 4000 and the AMD Radeon RX 7000, things have stabilized quite a bit.

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X 8G OC Graphics Card – RTX 3060, 8GB GDDR6X, (128-bit), PCIe 4.0, HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Although many gamers are already choosing to get one of the new NVIDA or AMD graphics cards, there are still many people who prefer to place their trust and money in the previous generations, in order to save a little more. For example, this is what is happening with the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2Xwhich is Amazon’s most valued graphics card, and which currently costs 358.45 euros.

The first thing to note about this model is the wonderful assembly that MSI has made. The company has opted for a very elegant design line, with two “carbon” tones as the main protagonists, as we can see on both the front and the rear backplate that it incorporates. Furthermore, this time it is a dual design, so it has two fans to offer the best possible temperatures.

In terms of power, the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X is an ideal card for playing in Full HD. The 3,584 CUDA cores that it incorporates, accompanied by the 8 GB GDDR6 of VRAM memory and the 128-bit memory bus make this card a very interesting product for the aforementioned resolution. In addition, it plays with the card in favor of being compatible with NVIDIA DLSS, which will allow us to provide that extra performance that we will need when the raw power of the card is not enough.

Remember that you can subscribe to Amazon Prime totally free for 30 days (later 49.90 euros per year).

Super offers available today

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 2023 FA507NV-LP041 AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS/16GB/1TB SSD/RTX 4060/15.6″

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Sapphire PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB GDDR6

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

HP OMEN 40L GT21-0005ns AMD Ryzen 7 5800X/16GB/1TB SSD/RTX 3070

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide financial benefit to VidaExtra. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Image | M: YES

In VidaExtra Selection | The best microSD card for Steam Deck has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon and is the solution to space problems

In VidaExtra | The six best new generation Intel and AMD processors for gaming. Which one to buy? Tips and recommendations