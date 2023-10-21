The Floor is coming to an end and nerves are on edge. The 13 contestants left standing on the board dream of taking home the 100,000 euros and they are now just one step away from achieving it. For now, the one with the advantage is Alejandro who, with 65 squares, became the winner of the seventh program.

“A movie finale,” is what Manel Fuentes anticipates about next Friday. All the finalists will face intense duels and many of them will surprise us with unexpected results. Dog breeds, Olympic athletes, chefs, models or bills and coins will be some of the categories that will star in the confrontations.

One of the contestants that we have not yet seen in action will warn before going out to the game stand that: “blood is going to flow here.” Any of the 13 finalists can win. It does not matter the number of boxes they currently have. Whoever knows how to play their cards best will win. Who will take home the 100,000 euros? Find out next Wednesday on Antena 3!