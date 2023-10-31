A comprehensive charging network for electric cars in the Netherlands.

Sounds good! And the Dutch government is also going for it. This became known during the National Sustainable Mobility Conference. At this conference, a renewed cooperation agreement for the Regional Approach to Charging Infrastructure was signed by, among others, State Secretary for Infrastructure and Water Management Vivianne Heijnen in collaboration with the provinces and municipalities.

Coverage charging network for electric cars

The aim of this agreement is a nationwide charging network for all electric transport in the Netherlands. Governments, network operators, knowledge institutions and interest groups work together to achieve this. The renewed and signed cooperation agreement runs until 2030.

If you look at other European countries, such as our neighboring countries Belgium and Germany, the charging network in the Netherlands is excellent. But that is certainly not the case everywhere. In the Randstad you have little to complain about. Outside of that, it can sometimes be a real search for a (fast) charger. Especially in a more remote province like Zeeland, it is not so obvious to find a charger.

There are still plenty of improvements to be made in this area. The coverage must also be sufficient for the increasing number of electric cars. It is of course nice that there is a fast charger near your route, but if there are already 5 EVs here, you have to wait. And that is often longer than 10 minutes. Then it would be nice if you could drive on to a fast charger a few kilometers away where there is a spot.

The cooperation agreement has an interesting premise: charging your electric car should be as easy as charging your smartphone. That sounds like a big ambition. Since September 1, 2023, the Netherlands has almost 590,000 charging points. There must therefore be many more to meet the increasing demand.

This article Government will work hard to ensure that you can charge anywhere first appeared on Ruetir.