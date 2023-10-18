Venezuela’s government on Tuesday reached an agreement with the opposition to organize the next presidential elections in the second half of 2024 in the presence of external and independent observers, including the United Nations and the European Union. The agreement is a step forward towards the removal of sanctions imposed on the country in 2019, when the clash between President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, who was recognized as the legitimate president by much of the international community, intensified : Sanctions, mainly on oil, were imposed on Venezuela by the United States during Donald Trump’s presidency, to push Maduro to organize free elections in the country.

There is not much information yet on how the United States is expected to ease sanctions imposed on Venezuela under Tuesday’s agreement. In a joint statement the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada said they “welcome the political agreement” on Tuesday and considered it a necessary step towards “restoring democracy in Venezuela.” However, in the same statement they also reiterated some other requests, including the release of political prisoners and the introduction of greater guarantees on respect for freedom of expression and human rights: these are all issues not covered by the agreement just signed. Negotiations between the Venezuelan government and the opposition had been at a standstill for almost a year, with the last preliminary agreement between the two parties having been made in November 2022.