We recently learned the digital and physical release date of the Super Mario movie, as well as the date of its streaming debut, and also details about its reservations. Well, now we have more news.

They are related to the classic live-action film, which has a peculiar design. The conceptual illustrations of los Goombas from the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie reveal a different initial vision than the final version. Instead of presenting them as reptiles, as was the case in the film, early concepts attempted to maintain their mushroom nature, true to the games.

These early ideas show how the designers explored various visual interpretations of Mario’s iconic enemies before deciding on the final approach in the film. It’s an interesting look at the creative process and how ideas can evolve in the production of a film based on video games, really.

Concept artwork for the Goombas from the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie. Unlike the finished version, where they were envisioned to be lizard-like, the early concepts tried to keep them true to their mushroom nature from the games. pic.twitter.com/VPQdxELlF6 — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) October 27, 2023

We will have to pay attention to more details in the future, especially after the rumors of a sequel.

What do you think about it? We will continue to report on the Super Mario movie, especially ahead of its release outside of theaters!

