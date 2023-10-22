We are going to explain a John Wick theory that ensures that Keanu Reeves’ character is still alive.

The legendary assassin known as Baba Yaga (Keanu Reeves), has proven to be a tough nut to crack in four films, and a new John Wick theory suggests that his survival is based on an unwritten rule that even the world’s deadliest assassins don’t. They are ready to break up.

A fan proposes this interesting John Wick theory on Reddit. Since in this world there is an unspoken rule that your victim must be given a fighting chance, therefore, it would be less honorable to shoot him from afar or bomb him. In other words, the assassins searching for John Wick must face him on equal terms. They have to give him a chance to fight in a head-to-head confrontation.

It’s just not about killing John Wick. It’s about proving that you’re a superior assassin than him. You must beat him at his own game, up close and personal.

This explains a lot.

This John Wick theory could explain why the encounters of Keanu Reeves’ character throughout the saga tend to be brutal hand-to-hand confrontations that often end with mutual respect between the adversaries. Even the Tracker (Shamier Anderson) in the fourth installment seems to follow this rule until the final act, where his motivation for money leads him to try to eliminate the protagonist from a distance.

Keanu Reeves

One fan also points out that this theory sheds light on a scene in the latest installment of the franchise, where an army of assassins goes after John Wick. Before shooting with deadly intentions, they are seen firing warnings. This allows the protagonist to find cover and defend himself.

Despite all the challenges and life-or-death confrontations, John Wick lives on. As another user suggests, he “is still alive because he can’t kill himself to death.” Will we see Baba Yaga in future installments? Only time will tell if Keanu Reeves will return for more exciting battles in this world full of assassins.