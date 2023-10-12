The director of the Godzilla series previews the debut of new creatures from this MonsterVerse.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the Godzilla series, will bring big news, as it will introduce exciting creatures to the MonsterVerse. At least, that’s what acclaimed director Matt Shakman reveals, known for his work on WandaVision and who will direct the next installment of The Fantastic Four at Marvel Studios. He has worked as an executive producer and has also directed at least two episodes of the AppleTv+ series.

This new production will delve into the mysterious recesses of the franchise’s eponymous organization, Monarch, and its interactions with the gigantic monsters that populate the MonsterVerso.

This is explained by the person responsible for the series.

During an interview with Collider, Matt Shakman was asked if Monarch: Legacy of Monsters could include additional Toho creatures to Godzilla and if the creative team had conceived new Titans exclusively for the series. Although he didn’t want to give too much away, he hinted that exciting surprises could be in store. Below is the full statement:

“One of the best things about the Godzilla series was the opportunity to create new Titans, new monsters to add to the MonsterVerse. So, that’s part of it, using the people that we know and love from before is part of it. I don’t want to spoil too much so you can get excited about what you’ll see when you watch the show.”

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

We will discover shocking secrets about the saga.

The events of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will take place in several eras. The first dates back to the 1950s, the timeline will take the MonsterVerso to one of its earliest points, long before the events of Kong: Skull Island and its animated sequel. The series, set in the 1950s, will feature Anders Holm playing Bill Randa, the leader of MONARCH in the 1970s, a character previously played by John Goodman in the 2017 film.

In addition to revisiting familiar characters, the series will also explore new aspects of the MonsterVerse. As Matt Shakman hinted, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will most likely feature Titans never before seen in the cinematic universe, which could pave the way for future projects within the franchise. With Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on the horizon for next year, and possibly more projects in development, the MonsterVerso is constantly expanding.

Given the epic magnitude that characterizes the MonsterVerse, the foray into a live-action Godzilla series offers the opportunity to further explore this exciting universe with the introduction of new monsters and characters. It’s clear that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will take advantage of the creative freedom that serialized storytelling provides, which could lead to the creation of iconic Titans in the future. If the series is successful and receives a second season, we could witness the birth of such iconic monsters as Godzilla and King Kong. The MonsterVerso continues to surprise and grow, and fans are eager for what the future holds for this exciting franchise.