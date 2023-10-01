If the future Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) meets its ambitious goal, it will help us better understand dark matter, delve into the origins of chemical elements and search for signs of life on distant planets. All major challenges that will require a technological muscle to match. Hence, when designing it, its authors have endowed it with seven optical jewels that would make William Herschel himself tremble with emotion: seven of the largest mirrors in the world and that will form an enormous light-collecting surface of 368 m2.

For days in Arizona, USA, there is a team that is already working to bring us closer to this technical feat… and the enormous range of possibilities it opens up.

What happened? That the Richard F. Caris Mirror Lab, at the University of Arizona, has just taken a crucial step so that—if everything goes according to plan—the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) will be ready at the end of this decade. Several days ago, a team of experts introduced almost 20 tons of optical glass into a rotating oven that will heat it to 1,165ºC, a high temperature that will cause the material to adopt a curved paraboloid surface.

The result will be the GMT’s seventh and final primary mirror, crucial pieces for the future telescope to meet astronomers’ expectations.

And what is that mirror like? Enormous. And fundamental for the GMT. The piece will reach 8.4 meters in diameter and will be the seventh and last primary mirror of the new telescope. With it, the GMT will complete a light collecting surface of 368 square meters, the largest optics manufactured to date and which will allow it to collect a greater amount of light than any other telescope.

The technicians plan to carry out tests with a finished primary mirror in a matter of months, a general rehearsal that will be useful when the seven pieces are finished, assembled and function as a huge mirror shaped like a flower and 25.4 m in diameter. To get an idea of ​​what it means, those in charge of the project remember that it is equivalent to the length of an adult blue whale.

All that… For what? Simple: to achieve surprising capacity. The result is up to 200 times the sensitivity and four times the image resolution of the most advanced mirrors. If we compare it with our eye, the telescope will be 50 million times more powerful. “The primary mirrors are the first contact surface of the telescope that collects the incoming light from the night sky,” detail the technicians, who recall that each mirror, 8.4 m in diameter, uses 17 metric tons of glass and together they make up “the larger and more challenging optics.

Infographic depicting the interior of the telescope at night.

Render of the interior of the future GMT.

And now that? Nobody said that making a very powerful “eye” capable of penetrating the secrets of space was easy. Certainly not fast. Work at the University of Arizona, in a furnace located under the stands of the Arizona Wildcats stadium, started last week, but it will still take time to have the mirror ready: the piece will take three months to cool down and then it will have to undergo the phase of polished. The entire preparation process takes about four years.

“We are in an important manufacturing stage,” highlights Robert Shelton, president of the Giant Magellan Telescope. The goal is for the GMT, which is being built in Chile, to be ready by the end of this decade, when it will become the largest Gregorian optical-infrared telescope in history. It will have a huge 22-story smart structure that will protect it from inclement weather or, if necessary, earthquakes. Despite reaching 4,800 metric tons, its casing can complete one rotation in a matter of just three minutes.

What will it be used for? That’s the million dollar question. And with the most exciting response, too. Those responsible say that once the powerful GMT is ready, it will help us study dark matter and investigate the origins of chemical elements or signs of life on other planets, among other things.

“The combination of light gathering power, efficiency and image resolution will allow us to make new discoveries in all fields of astronomy,” explains Rebecca Bernstein, chief scientist of the telescope: “We will have a unique combination of capabilities to study planets with “high spatial and spectral resolution, key to determining if a planet has a rocky composition like our Earth, if it contains liquid water and its atmosphere contains the right combination of molecules to indicate the presence of life.”

Images: Giant Magellan Telescope and Giant Magellan Telescope – GMTO Corporation

In Xataka: We are finding galaxies that we didn’t even know existed, and all thanks to Einstein