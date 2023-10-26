The German government approved a bill on Thursday that aims to facilitate the expulsion of migrants whose requests for asylum in Germany are rejected. The proposal, among other things, would increase the period of preventive detention for asylum seekers awaiting expulsion and would increase the possibility for the police force to carry out searches and investigations.

The proposal was presented at a particularly complicated time for the government of Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and after a notable success of the far right in state elections in Hesse and Bavaria. However, before becoming law it will have to be voted on by the German parliament, which will examine it shortly.

The bill was proposed by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, who announced it two weeks ago. The most important measure, if approved, concerns the extension of the maximum period of preventive detention awaiting expulsion from 10 to 28 days: this would increase the time given to the authorities to ensure that expulsion occurs without obstacles.

At the moment it often happens that migrants remain in Germany even if their asylum request is rejected. The law provides that this can happen for some reasons: for example if they are ill, do not have documents or are parents of a minor who has already obtained permission to remain in German territory. These circumstances can slow down the expulsion process, which is sometimes already complicated by the poor cooperation of the countries to which they should be repatriated. Increasing the detention period, as the new bill would require, could increase the chances that deportation will actually happen.

The new law would also allow law enforcement to search computers, cellphones and the rooms where asylum seekers sleep if necessary to establish their identity, and would speed up the expulsion of people affiliated with criminal organizations. In some cases the proposed law would relieve authorities of the obligation to notify repatriation.

According to data from the Asylum Information Database, which collects statistics on migrant flows and asylum requests in Europe, the people who requested asylum in Germany in 2022 were 244 thousand, and based on forecasts this year the number it could increase to 300 thousand. The management of immigration began to generate strong pressure on Scholz’s government, provoking protests from opposition forces and raising controversy even within the European Union, and in particular from Italy. Finally, last week Scholz promised to intervene to deal with the issue of “large-scale” expulsions.

Faeser said Wednesday that Germany has expelled 27 percent more people this year than last year, but that “there is a significant need for action.” «To protect the fundamental right to asylum», he added, «we must significantly limit irregular immigration».

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), the main conservative opposition parties, were in favor of the proposal. The Greens, who are part of Scholz’s governing coalition, have instead criticized it, arguing that it involves measures that are too rigid and potentially harmful to people’s fundamental rights. In the meantime, Scholz has made it known that his government is trying to stipulate cooperation agreements with some foreign countries to try to limit irregular immigration.

