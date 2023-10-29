There has long been a debate about whether video games can be considered works of art, leaving many in the truth that they cannot, because they are just programming. But on the other hand, there are those of us who believe that its creation encompasses a creative process considered artistic, a thought that has been validated by masters of other branches of entertainment, such as cinema. The latest of them is the genius of the horror film genre, John Carpenter, who recently said that he does not consider himself a “master of anything” and that for now, he just wants to play video games.

Cult filmmaker who, in his decades of career, has delivered gems praised by fans of horror films and cinema in general. Among them are The Thing or Halloween, these being references in this genre and due to their different cinematographic resources used in their films, Carpenter has been given the title of Master, which he humbly denies, praising video games in the process.

You can read: John Carpenter thought Metal Gear was a plagiarism of one of his films and did not sue Hideo Kojima because he is “a good guy”

In an interview with Insider, as part of the promotion of his new production called Suburban Screams, an anthology series, he said: “Sorry, I’m eating ice cream. Look, I’m not a master of anything. I’m just “I want to play video games and watch basketball. That’s all I care to do. I don’t want to bother anyone.” A comment that, in addition to demonstrating his peculiar personality, makes it clear that he sees games as a valid and surely important means of entertainment for him.

Conversation where also and again, making it clear that he doesn’t mince his words, he says: “I made a little series. If you don’t like it, fuck off. If you like it, I like you. So that’s it,” adding that : “It was fun. It didn’t require too much of my time. It was a light commitment and I enjoyed telling the story. That’s why,” Carpenter points out bluntly.

So if someone were to tell you something bad about your favorite video games, trying to look down on them compared to other works of art or entertainment, you can give the example of Carpenter, who had already shown his interest in video games, commenting that he really enjoyed them. Fallout 76 and Horizon Forbidden West, even commenting that he would love to adapt Dead Space to the cinema. An example that is similar to that of another cinema genius, such as Guillermo del Toro, who has even joked that he has “the physique of a video game god.”

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord