Discover the most unusual aspects of Eiichiro Oda, the mastermind behind the global phenomenon of One Piece

Eiichiro Oda, beyond the role

In a world where heroes and villains emerge from ink and paper, there is one name that resonates like a titan: Eiichiro Oda. Can you imagine deciding your professional future at only four years of age? Well, Oda already knew at that tender age that she wanted to be a manga artist, and boy did she achieve it. But there is more, much more, behind this genius of manga and animewhich we are going to reveal to you today.

Did you know that Oda himself married the real Nami? It is not a joke. The actress and model Chiaki Inaba crossed her life during a One Piece event and since then they have formed an inseparable tandem. Well, maybe not so inseparable, given that Oda’s frenetic pace makes him live apart from his family. But as you will see, Oda’s universe is as fascinating as the stories he creates.

A mangaka with a heart of gold

What do Luffy and 500 million yen have in common? No, it’s not the start of a joke. When the devastating 2016 earthquake hit his hometown of Kumamoto, Oda donated 800 million yen to rebuild. And 500 of those millions were donated in the name of Luffy, his iconic character, who at the time had a reward of equal amount in the One Piece plot. Oda’s love for his land goes beyond simple gestures; The impact of it is real and palpable.

Oda and his constantly expanding universe

From the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump to your television screen, One Piece has become a global phenomenon that spans mangas, anime, video games and even a live-action adaptation on Netflix. But have you ever stopped to think about the person behind all this? More than just the creator of One Piece, Oda is an individual with talents and quirks that make him a rare breed of genius.

And yes, Oda also has time to answer questions from fans. Believe it or not, since the fourth volume of the adventures of Luffy and company, it has maintained a Q&A section called SBS, which translates as “Shitsumon o Boshu Suru” or “I am taking questions.” This space has become a treasure trove of anecdotes and jokes, as well as serious answers about the lore of the universe he has created.

Influences and legacy

If you’ve ever wondered where Oda gets his inspiration from, the answer is Dragon Ball. Oda is a staunch admirer of Akira Toriyama, another titan of the manga world. Not only was he inspired by Toriyama’s art, but he even collaborated with him in 2007, a dream come true for our mangaka.

If you’re wondering who Oda’s favorite is in his own universe, the answer is surprising. It’s not Luffy, although he adores him, but Buggy the Star Clown. This low-level villain has accidentally become one of the strongest characters in the series, and Oda confessed on an SBS that if she could, he would have Buggy’s powers in real life.

And all this without mentioning his eclectic musical taste., which ranges from the soul of Brook Benton to the rap of Eminem. Oda also likes movies, both local classics and foreign hits.

We can assure you that Oda is a man of many layers, like the plots he weaves in One Piece. Although you may not know everything about this genius, one thing is certain: his legacy and impact on the world of manga and anime are immeasurable.