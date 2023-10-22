Khamzat Chimaev, a UFC fighter from Chechnya, made a plea to the leader of the Russian republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, to join the fight in Palestine in a UFC 294 post-fight interview.

In an emotional speech reported by RT.com, after his victory against former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, 29-year-old Chimaev highlighted the situation with several conflicts plaguing the world.

“Guys, you know what’s happening in the world right now. I’m not happy in cage fighting this week, and seeing kids die,” said Chimaev, also known by his nickname Borz.

The fighter, who immigrated to Sweden in 2013 and currently represents the United Arab Emirates, thanked Chechnya and switched to his native language to deliver a message to Kadyrov.

“With your support, there is no problem for me to fight inside the octagon, and if you give me permission – I swear – I will be the first to go there. I ask you, give me a weapon and let me go to fight for Palestine.” said Chimaev, as reported by Russian media RBK.

Kadyrov congratulated Chimaev via Telegram and praised the fighter for “strongly condemning violence against Gazans.”

“Khamzat has shown the extent to which a true Muslim’s heart aches for the Palestinian nation,” the Chechen leader wrote.

More than 4,000 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed since the Israel-Gaza conflict erupted earlier this month, after a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel sparked retaliatory attacks on Gaza.

