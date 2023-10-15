We already informed you about how it would affect the Pokémon Bank and more services. We talked about the closure of online services by Nintendo. They are not news focused not on Switch but on the closure of the 3DS and Wii U online.

Specifically, we already know Nintendo It already has a date for the end of its online services: will stop working early April 2024. Now we bring you a compilation with the games that will be most affected by this closure.

From Nintendo Wire, they have developed the following list taking into account that the closure will make the following titles obsolete or have limitations:

Splatoon (Wii U): Online multiplayer will no longer work, although single-player will remain available. Pokémon Generations VI and VII (X/Y, RO/ZA, S/L, US/UL): Online features, such as trading and magic trading, will no longer be available in Nintendo 3DS games. Animal Crossing: New Leaf (3DS): Online interactions with friends will not be possible. Super Mario Maker (Wii U): The ability to play and share levels online will be lost. Super Smash Bros. for Wii U/3DS: Online play will no longer be available, limiting games to local multiplayer. Kid Icarus: Uprising (3DS): Online multiplayer will no longer be available. Mario Kart 7 (3DS): Online racing will no longer be possible. Mario Kart 8 (Wii U): Online play on the original Wii U version will no longer work. Fire Emblem Awakening (3DS): Although it does not have online multiplayer, the loss of SpotPass will affect the availability of units from previous games.

