Players of the new Marvel’s Spider-man 2 have been able to discover that the game has the cameo of two important actors

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It is already one of the most important games of the year. PlayStation has just launched its big title for the fall season and sees it as a fundamental part of its Christmas season. The game will be included on consoles, will probably be promoted endlessly in stores and on television, and may even receive some DLC to encourage sales. Fans are talking about the game’s story, the black suit, and more, but secrets are still being revealed a week after its release.

In the credits of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, fans have been able to discover that the actor Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3Nathan Fillion, and the actor Rogue One: A Star Wars StoryAlan Tudyk, appear in them without specific roles.

Fans have been trying to figure out which characters they are and now we have an answer to that question from Entertainment Weekly. The outlet spoke with the game’s creative director Bryan Intihar, who revealed that Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk play two men dressed in warehouse cat costumes. If you’ve done the photography side quest in the game, you’ve probably encountered them. These guys find themselves outside of a warehouse and go on for long periods of time rambling on about things. You can sit there for quite a while and keep hearing new lines of dialogue from them, all of them incredibly funny.

“One of our writers, Nick Folkman, wrote a bunch of lines for Nathan and Alan to read,” Intihar says. “They came in one weekend and walked into the VO booth and perked up for a while. They are big fans of the game. I think we brought them in because they wanted to be part of the next game. It’s really great when you have actors of their caliber who are enthusiastic about your work and want to be in it.”

It is unknown if there are any other celebrity cameos hidden in the game. There are a lot of little easter eggs in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and given how dense this game is, it wouldn’t be surprising if there were some other cameos that haven’t been found yet.

You can see them in the following video:

Have you played the game? Have you discovered these cameos?