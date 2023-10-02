At this point, it’s no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 had a disastrous launch in 2020. Achieving redemption was far from a walk in the park, but finally, 3 years later, the project is in a good position. It seems that CD Projekt RED wanted to remind fans of this in a not-so-subtle way.

A few days ago, update 2.0 hit the RPG and introduced multiple quality of life improvements. Likewise, the Phantom Liberty expansion debuted and presented a new plot thread, a new region on the map and other new features.

Although it is still far from perfection, the new content and changes boosted the controversial project and turned it into the video game that the developers promised a few years ago. Now, it seems that the studio took advantage of the latest trailer to send a hidden message to fans who hated the original premiere.

Does the Cyberpunk 2077 trailer have a hidden message? This is what the fans believe

We are talking about the live-action trailer “Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – All In”, which stars actor Idris Elba. At first glance everything seems normal, but it took little time for players to read between the lines and discover an alleged double meaning message that alludes to the controversy that the title experienced in 2020.

“In Night City, the rules are different and the stakes are higher. One wrong move is enough to get burned,” says actor Idris Elba, who plays Solomon Reed in the open-world video game. There are those who claim that this phrase refers to how CDPR “burned” for making a mistake in the original launch.

However, the most interesting thing is the sentence at the end: “The more you have, the more you can lose. So go ahead and play. But don’t forget… the game is fixed.”

Players claim that the last words, if read literally, allude to the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 has already fixed the most serious technical and design problems. So, the community believes that this “double meaning” message is CD Projekt RED’s way of telling fans that it is back.

Of course, it is difficult to know with complete certainty if the studio wanted to send a hidden message with this promotional preview or if it is a simple coincidence. Either way, fans praised the developers for the clever one-liner.

Players reacted to Cyberpunk 2077’s supposed hidden message

Does Cyberpunk 2077 still have bugs?

Now, is the sci-fi RPG now free of bugs and performance issues? Although the situation is much more favorable and is far from the chaos that the original launch turned out to be, the truth is that the experience still has some drawbacks, despite the improvements that have arrived in recent days.

CDPR promised that it is already working on patch 2.01 to provide solutions to bugs, improve performance and correct other issues that hinder the game. You can read the full list of changes by clicking here. Unfortunately, this update does not yet have a release date.

But tell us, do you think the trailer has a hidden message? Do you think it was a simple coincidence? Let us read you in the comments.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is now available for PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Click here to read more news related to it.

