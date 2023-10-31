It seems that this title inspired by others from Nintendo has confirmed news. We have details of this undoubtedly peculiar Zelda-inspired game.

Yes, we are talking about Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore, a game that is presented as the spiritual successor to two highly criticized Zelda titles. These games, which became memes over the years, were developed not by Nintendo, but by a third-party company for the Philips CD-i console. The team behind “Arzette” seeks to not only capitalize on the fame and meme status of the original games, but also create something “genuinely playable and fun.” It actually has some of the original Zelda CD-i developers!

Now we know that the title will arrive in time for Valentine’s Day: launches on February 14, 2024. You can see it below:

Spend next Valentine’s Day with @ArzetteGame! You heard it tonight at #IndieLand2023: You’ll be able to play Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore on February 14th, 2024! Don’t miss the date! Make sure to wishlist Arzette today on Steam: https://t.co/b5jnUKQ8Ii pic.twitter.com/MRSLTUs56V — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) October 30, 2023

We’ll have to see what the result is! Meanwhile, we leave you with the trailer of this Zelda-inspired game:

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. We read you carefully below, do not hesitate to leave your opinion!

Fuente.