There’s a Galadriel bug causing canon issues in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Prime Video series has approached the character of the elf in a different way, showing a period in her long life that could have been somewhat darker than what was seen in Peter Jackson’s trilogy or in other works by JRR Tolkien. This included a brief friendship with Sauron (in the form of Halbrand). Something made even worse by the elf’s decision not to tell anyone about it. Ultimately, if Tolkien canon can be trusted, this could become a significant regret for her character. It certainly generates some controversy regarding the fantasy author’s Legendarium.

The driving force behind the character arc Galadriel in the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power It was his desire for revenge against Sauron for killing his brother. Unlike the canon version of her, the elf had her mind focused on a single purpose. And she quickly discarded everything that did not bring her closer to that goal. Therefore, the revelation that Halbrand was Sauron had even more impact. After all, he seemed to be the first person she had developed a friendship with in years. However, even once she learned the truth, the elf she did not tell anything to any of her fellow elves. And this could pose a problem for the second season.

What happens to the elf within Tolkien’s canon?

Galadriel was so determined to have Celebrimbor create the elven alliances that she kept her lips sealed about the identity of the person who suggested doing it in the first place. The friendship between the elf and the Dark Lord never happened in Tolkien’s canon. So it’s hard to say exactly why the elf didn’t even tell Elrond all of this in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Still, it is likely that she recognized that, despite who had come up with the idea, these magical jewels were necessary if they ever hoped to defeat Sauron. Unfortunately, this could be a problem when Sauron inevitably appears in Eregion in hopes of creating his own power alliances.

In Tolkien’s canon, when Sauron took the form of Annatar and convinced the elves of Eregion to help him make his rings., Galadriel was one of the few who distrusted him immediately. Unfortunately, no one listened to her. This has always been frustrating to readers, who obviously knew the truth. However, if the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power adopted this plot, the elf’s secret would make the disregard for her warning even more serious. In that version of events, it would be his fault that the elves trusted Annatar. After all, she never revealed her previous disappointment.

What can happen in the second season of the Prime Video series?

Galadriel’s intentions in the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power seemed good, but the consequences could be serious. Obviously, the public already knows what will happen to Sauron and Middle Earth. Ultimately, the Dark Lord is still the central villain hundreds of years into the series.

It’s already part of canon that Sauron will pretend to be Annatar, trick the elves of Eregion into helping him make power alliances, and gift them to the various leaders of Middle-earth to control them with his own One Ring. Nothing Galadriel does in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power could stop thisbut the implication that she might have had some involvement in it is quite interesting.

If Galadriel tries to convince everyone that Annatar is Sauron in the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and no one takes her seriously because she never warned them of the danger from the beginning, it would imply that the elf herself is the reason why the terrible war that awaits Middle Earth will happen. It would significantly change the responsibility that the elf has in the famous trilogy and explain why she was so determined to save the world. Of course, her story could go in a completely different direction than canon. But that will generate a lot of controversy.