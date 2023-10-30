The G7 already has an agreement on artificial intelligence. And it hasn’t been easy to get to him. At stake is how to regulate a technology that is destined to change everything. And there were several antagonistic visions. On the one hand, that of the United States, which is in favor of not placing obstacles in its development, and on the other hand, that of countries like France or Germany, which share the European vision of regulating AI in a more strict way.

The third way is imposed. It was in May when Japan proposed the creation of the ‘Hiroshima Process on AI’. An intergovernmental forum with the aim of discussing how to regulate AI and move closer to creating international standards for “trustworthy” AI.

This process has been the third way that has finally won. Between Europe’s dilemma against the United States, Japan has presented itself as an intermediate point. The Japanese government proposed a more lax regulation, but concrete enough to address the problems of copyright or the exposure of personal data. And this scale has been the one that the G7 leaders have accepted today in an agreement that is now official.

“Code of Conduct for AI.” The G7 agreement involves establishing a code of conduct for artificial intelligence developers. It is made up of a series of ideas that all AI companies and developers should follow.

Among the defined rules are some of the following:

Before and during deployment: identify, evaluate and mitigate risks. Mitigate vulnerabilities and abuse patterns. Transparency about limitations and/or inappropriate use. Share information responsibly with other organizations. Implement measures to protect personal data and intellectual property.

Let’s do it. The G7 affirms that AI has “innovative and transformative” potential but also points out that individuals and society must be “protected.” To establish this code of conduct, a roadmap has been created that will be supported by different international organizations such as the Global Alliance on AI and the OECD.

In addition to the G7, other countries, including Spain, are also expected to participate and help promote these rules.

It is not as comprehensive as the AI ​​Act, but it goes in the same direction. Europe has played an important role in trying to reach this agreement. The AI ​​Act is a pioneering regulation and has marked many of the lines that are now present in this code of conduct that is intended to be implemented globally.

The United States makes a move. In parallel with the G7 agreement, the Biden Administration has announced an executive order regulating artificial intelligence, with requirements equivalent to the Code of Conduct on privacy and security.

The problem: it’s voluntary. The big difference between this G7 agreement and the European regulation is that while the second will be a law, this is an agreement on rules that will not be translated into laws.

The Code of Conduct is that same thing. A series of guidelines and recommendations, but voluntary. That is, companies like OpenAI, Google, Meta or Microsoft will not be forced to comply. It is not ruled out that these same companies end up signing the agreement, but the G7 leaders have chosen to leave that decision in the hands of these private companies.

Imagen | Stefan Rousseau – WPA Pool/Getty Images

In Xataka | AI companies seem the first to be interested in regulating AI. That is worrisome