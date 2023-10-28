Discover the twists, revelations and what could come in the next installment of Marvel’s Spider-Man, the PS5 phenomenon

Have you been left wanting more after finishing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5? Don’t worry, we are all in the same boat. The intrigues surrounding the Osborn family and the mysterious appearance of Cindy Moon give us a lot to think about.

So you’re there, watching Norman Osborn destroy a hospital room while mumbling something about the “G Serum”. We already know that this guy has a complicated relationship with mysterious liquids. But what exactly is he referring to? Savvy fans will remember that in the comics, the G Serum is responsible for turning Norman into the Green Goblin, one of Spider-Man’s most iconic archenemies. And although the game follows its own narrative, there are enough indications to think that the Green Goblin is just around the corner.

Peter and Norman’s future

Hey, being Spider-Man isn’t easy, especially when your name is Peter Parker. This guy has been through a rollercoaster of emotions in the latest installment. And now it turns out that Peter is taking a “rest”. Yes, yes, as you hear. He has decided that he needs time to just be Peter, launch his foundation, and cherish his relationship with Mary Jane. But here comes the key, does this mean that the next installment will be focused on Miles Morales?

Norman visits Otto in prison. Yeah, the same aquatic prison where they put Otto for his past misdeeds. Although the meeting is brief, it leaves a lot of questions in the air. Otto blurts out to Norman that he is writing “the final chapter.” Will it be the last game in the series? Or is there something bigger brewing in the shadows?

What can we expect from the future?

And if that wasn’t enough to give you goosebumps, in the post-credits scene, we meet Albert and Cindy Moon, who share dinner with the family of Miles Morales. Now, those of you who are fans of the comic will know that Cindy Moon is none other than Silk, a heroine with powers very similar to those of Spider-Man. Will she be a new playable addition in the next game?

If one thing is certain, it is that the plot of the next game will be full of emotions, revelations and, most likely, a couple of new villains who will make our lives miserable. The introduction of new characters and the possibility of a more focused narrative Miles Morales They have fans excited for what’s to come. Not to mention the anticipated appearance of the Green Goblin, which could add an extra layer of tension and conflict. You know, in the Spider-Man universe, peace is something very, very ephemeral.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 It could be the perfect storm where all the subplots and main plots converge in spectacular fashion. Imagine that the story starts with Peter Parker trying to live a normal life after all the drama in the previous installment. However, nothing is that simple for our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

First, we have the matter of G-Serumthat little toy that could turn Norman Osborn into the ruthless Green Goblin. What if Norman, in his quest for power, becomes the scariest villain yet? At the same time, Cindy Moon, known as Silkcould join Spidey and Miles Morales in the fight, creating a spider trio like no other.

And what do you say about Miles Morales? His prominence could skyrocket by having to take the reins while Peter faces ethical and personal dilemmas, something similar to his spin-off but taken to higher levels of spectacularity, Taking the concept of “with great power comes great responsibility” to another level. We could have a mix of action, drama and moral dilemmas that would make any fan glued to the screen. There you have it, a small preview of what could be a Spider-Man 3 full of adrenaline and excitement.