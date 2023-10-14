In Tokyo, among the many news on the future of cars and motorbikes, we will find the concepts of the electric Burgman and the hydrogen-powered Burgman

Remember the Tokio Motor Show? Well, this year it changes its name and, in part, its attitude given that what will open its doors on October 26th in Tokyo (organised as always by JAMA, an acronym which stands for Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association) is now called Japan Mobility Show 2023, an event that explicitly focuses on new and futuristic technologies related to mobility, with a certain attention also to electric and alternative fuels.

Moto.it will be there – guest of Suzuki, it is right to underline it – to take a look at “The Motorcycle of the Future” which, incidentally, is also the name of one of the talks of our next Motofestival where we will take stock – together with authoritative experts – on the technique and design of the upcoming motorbikes decades.

Electric traction and alternative fuels are very hot topics in recent years, with a sort of excitement also born from the needs of mobility, from the liveliness of companies on these issues, and from the future regulatory obligations that they will impose – in times and methods still in the modulation phase – the abandonment of traditional fuels or the entry of large-scale electric traction.

Suzuki’s road map regarding the future electric range

Companies are not being caught unprepared: we have been telling you about it for years here on Moto.it where we follow the evolution of mobility and bring you all the news on electric motorbikes and scooters or – news of the last few days – on hybrid drive; certainly in Tokyo we will see the horizon of what awaits us in the near future, also from Suzuki which has already established its road map for some time, with the decision communicated a few months ago to introduce a motorisation EV in the year 2024for motor vehicles used for commuting, which will follow 8 more new models by the year 2030 with a percentage of EV powertrains by 25% in its lineup. However, as regards large leisure motorcycles, the adoption of is being considered zero-emission fuels and, as now seems quite clear, the hydrogen option is on the table.

We are also telling you this because in Tokyo we will certainly have the opportunity to meet two models which can really be seminal for all future Suzuki production: the electric Burgman and the hydrogen Burgman.

The first is called e-Burgman and was born in April 2023: it is a scooter that adopts the standard of Gachaco interchangeable batteries. More than a production-oriented vehicle, the e-Burgman is a traveling laboratory used to collect data on motorcycles used daily for home-work trips and shopping, with the aim of using this data for the future development of electric motorcycles.

The second is quite intriguing, but needs a premise: hydrogen is just one of Suzuki’s options – at least at the moment – for what concerns alternative fuels, an area where it is conducting research and entering into partnerships for the production of ethanol and biogas, while for hydrogen it has a collaboration with Kawasaki, Honda and Yamaha (also present at the Japan Mobility Show) which gave birth to the technological research association HySE (Hydrogen Small Mobility & Engine Technology) for the development of hydrogen-powered engines for small mobility.

One of the first fruits of this direction is the scooter Hydrogen Engine Burgman, un concept, based on the Burgman 400 ABS in this case equipped with a 70 MPa hydrogen tank and a hydrogen engine: at the moment we don’t know more but we are sure that when we are in Tokyo we will be able to give you much more information on autonomy, costs, power and future developments.

Alongside these two vehicles, Suzuki will also bring an electric moped to the 2023 Japan Mobility Show – the e-Choinoriwith an engine equivalent to 50 cc – and a electric motor folding bike: is called e-POand it’s a folding electric vehicle equivalent to a 50cc, developed in collaboration between Suzuki and Panasonic Cycle Technology that uses ebike batteries and propulsion. The e-PO is more powerful than pedal-assisted ebikes and can also be driven without pedaling, like a normal scooter, thanks to the three driving modes: fully electric, assisted and pedal-assisted.

They certainly won’t be vehicles for immediate production, but they constitute a basis on which start a dialogue with the market to better understand how – and if – a certain type of motorization or power supply can constitute the solution to certain mobility requests: we let’s go to Tokyo full of curiosity.