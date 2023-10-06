The future of banks and customers

Are you a bank customer? Are you a customer who carries out almost all of his transactions digitally? Well know that a new revolution has begun. A bank in Italy is leading the way in “diverting” digital customers to another digital bank (obviously owned by it). If it wasn’t clear I will say that a digital bank has no branches and all operations must be done with the mobile phone, computer or tablet and that to get clarifications there is only a telephone connection or a chat. And here the mystery of the decrease in bank branches is revealed which in the last 10 years have decreased by around 11,000 branches and this is also why in some areas there are no longer any branches or even ATMs (introduced in Italy 40 years ago).

Tens of millions of users of banking services today have more information and it is not certain that this will happen in the long term because all of us are now “forced” to live with our cell phones continuously in the presumption of being more or less competent. The use of artificial intelligence (the banks have been experimenting with it for years) will be the direction that will be taken to reduce the dependence on staff (too expensive according to the banks) and the greater involvement of all banking users, perhaps even those with fewer familiarity and even with the unruly.

The bank of the future? A man, a dog and a computer

I conclude with a joke, which I already reported years ago, made by a senior manager of the Bank of Italy, who, returning from New York, said: do you know what the bank of the future will be like? Well, it will be made up of three subjects: a man, a dog and a computer. The man to feed the dog that guards the computer so that the man does not touch it! Very sad, but very impactful. I close by saying that perhaps this type of use of innovative information technology will also bring further profit to the banks, so why do they complain about the taxation of extra profits if all that is achieved is to increase the value of the bank and very little the customers?

