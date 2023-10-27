According to some leaks, Apple would already be planning a complete renewal of its AirPods, according to a Bloomberg report. The changes that are expected facing 2024 and 2025will affect AirPods, AirPods Max and AirPods Pro, with adjustments to design, charging case and audio quality.

Sources close to the company have revealed that those from Cupertino intends to launch two fourth-generation AirPods models in 2024, which will replace the second and third generation models. According to what is said, they promise great improvements, mixing features of the Pro and third generation models.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the entry-level third-generation AirPods haven’t sold well, attributing this in part to users frequently opting for the older, cheaper second-generation pair that Apple continues to sell. To avoid a repeat of the same thing, it seems that the company is going to launch two fourth-generation AirPods models at the same time in 2024.

Specifically, next year’s high-end model will resemble the current AirPods Pro, offering high-quality active noise cancellation (ANC) and a charging case with built-in speakers for Find My alerts.

An expected transition to USB-C in 2024 and a complete revamp of the AirPods Pro by 2025

In addition to the changes to the headphones, Apple is expected to continue its transition to USB-C ports, complying with European Union regulations on fourth-generation headphones, and The AirPods Max are also expected to receive an update next year, including new colors and the new USB-C.

However, The most important changes are expected in 2025, with a complete renewal of the AirPods Pro. Although the report does not give too many details about the changes, it is expected to include a new chip and an improved design. Additionally, there have been rumored features related to hearing health that could make the AirPods Pro even more attractive.

Although the exact launch date has not been confirmed, Apple usually presents its new models in the second half of the year, along with the new iPhones. Therefore, you could expect to see all of these new features in mid-2024 and the AirPods Max in mid-2025.