Susana Saborido, Salma and Daniela have been in charge of helping Joaquín in his debut with Paco León. The former soccer player’s family has starred in fun moments during the recording of the Addams family with Paco León and Commander Lara.

Joaquín has not escaped some blunders when speaking on the program and wanted to do a fun dance sitting in the chair singing the Addams Family song.

To round off the debut, Paco León, together with Susana Saborido, has brought out his most Andalusian vein and, dressed as Morticia and Gómez, they have ended up clapping in time. Don’t miss the hilarious outtakes of Joaquín, the rookie with Paco León!