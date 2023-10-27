Among the instant messaging applications, the one that stands out the most and has become the most popular is WhatsApp. Millions of people rely on this service to stay in touch with friends, family and work colleagues.

It has become a pillar of communication throughout the world. It offers a wide range of features that make it a leader in its category.

It allows you to send text messages, images, videos, documents and, of course, voice messages. Likewise, you can make high-quality voice and video calls with your contacts, which facilitates real-time communication.

Another interesting feature is being able to make group video calls with several participants, ideal for virtual meetings or family calls.

Despite all the functions that WhatsApp includes, there is one that has gone unnoticed and that surprisingly almost no one knows about.

It is about the ability to send audio messages “hands-free”, which solves a common problem. When sending an audio message, you should generally press and hold the microphone button while you speak.

In the end it can be awkward and at the same time it does not allow you to preview the message before sending it to a personal chat or a group chat.

Fortunately, WhatsApp includes a function that allows you to send audio messages without even using your hands to do sosomething basic, but very functional, especially when you can’t hold your phone for any reason.

So you can send audio messages without using your hands

Open WhatsApp on your mobile. Start a conversation or select an existing one. To record a “hands-free” voice message, tap and hold the microphone icon. Drag the icon up, towards the lock icon that will appear on the screen. Once recording is locked, you will be able to speak freely without having to hold down the microphone. When you’re done recording, simply tap the green arrow to the right to send voice message.

This feature is especially useful as it allows you to keep your hands free while recording, which is perfect if you are busy with other tasks. Besides, you can listen to the WhatsApp audio message before sending itwhich avoids errors and misunderstandings in your conversations.

WhatsApp continues to surprise its users with ingenious featuresand this is just one of the many options that make the application even more versatile and efficient.