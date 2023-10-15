This weekend Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King enjoyed the glory of victory after the CMA approved their deal and both finally merged after almost 2 years of fighting with some regulatory bodies around the world. Everyone was happy, except for the North American, who continues to oppose this union and who reiterates that it is a threat to competition.

As we informed you, the United States Federal Competition Commission (FTC) did not have enough time to prevent Microsoft’s deal from being closed with Activision Blizzard King. However, that does not mean that the US agency would sit idly by.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

The FTC continues to oppose Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King

Unlike the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the European Commission, the FTC was not happy after a judge ruled against it in the appeal it filed against Microsoft and Activision, but would take the case to a higher level. federal, regardless of whether this takes place after the agreement was closed.

Precisely in the midst of the celebrations of Microsoft, Activision and even the fans, the FTC did not remain silent, as it defended its position once again and reiterated that the merger is “a threat to competition.”

“We remain focused on the federal appeals process despite Microsoft and Activision closing their deal ahead of an appeals court hearing scheduled for December,” an FTC spokesperson told Deadline.

The FTC remains firm in its fight against Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King

The Commission states that the new agreement that Microsoft and Activision established with Ubisoft so that the latter would take over the rights in the cloud and thus the CMA would give them approval “presents a completely new facet to the merger that will affect American consumers.” “, which is why he will advocate in his favor in the legal procedure that began and is still ongoing. Let us remember that this solution was presented long after the preliminary injunction to prevent the agreement from closing before its hearing was denied.

“The FTC continues to believe that this deal is a threat to competition,” the Commission concluded.

What’s next for the FTC now that the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard King deal has closed?

As we told you, although Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King have already sealed their deal, the FTC will carry out an internal procedure at the federal level in which it will present the reasons why Microsoft and Activison Blizzard King should not merge.

Taking into account precedents with other competition regulators around the world, the FTC’s mission to undo the Activision Blizzard King deal is virtually impossible.

The FTC will use this last resort next December. We will keep you informed.

In case you missed it: The CMA criticized Microsoft after giving it the green light to close its deal with Activision Blizzard King.

Do you agree with the FTC? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Activision Blizzard by visiting this page.

Related video: Pay to win? Microsoft is buying the video game industry

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente 1, 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News