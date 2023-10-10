A lot of money pumped into the club, a top-level coach, never the search for an alibi for the objectives not achieved: now, however, the balance of power has been reversed: the players demonstrate that they deserve what the owners have done for them

The task is titanic: trying to talk about Roma without mentioning their coach, or at least without making him – as always happens – the center of the discussion. But try to talk about Rome from an almost unknown point of view: that of Friedkin. A president who doesn’t speak, doesn’t allow people to speak, and who is practically never spoken about. Although, in his case, an initial three-year assessment can already be made. Starting from August 20, 2020 to today.