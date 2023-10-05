Tomorrow, Friday 6 October 2023, the climate strike starts. The protest was organized by the climate justice movement Fridays For Future. Furthermore 35 Italian citiesthousands of people will take to the streets to protest, the statement reads, “against thein action of the Italian government and the growing denialism of politics and the media”.

Read more here, and find the demonstration closest to you, or organize one, we need it more than ever!https://t.co/2y9XyCgV1W — Fridays For Future Italia (@fffitalia) September 27, 2023

“The enormous cuts to environmental and social policies in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan are a clear signal of the direction the Meloni government wants to take on the climate issue. And the Mattei Plan will make the situation worse” says Marzio Chirico, Italian spokesperson for the movement. “But people are increasingly aware of the existence and severity of climate crisis and we intend to welcome and join their strength in our streets on October 6th.”

The list of squares for this climate strike can be found at this link.