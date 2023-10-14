After the labor shock caused by the forced and sudden change of model to teleworking during the pandemic, companies are trying to find a balance again to face the next great challenge: taking advantage of the efficiency provided by technology to reduce the working day to 32 hours per week. .

The main bet is on the four-day work day, but not all sectors can afford to do without one day a week, so other alternatives are already being presented.

100 years with 8 hours. More than a century ago, the 8-hour work week over five work days was established in Spain. However, the latest studies carried out by the entity 4 Day Week Global indicate that the 8-hour model is obsolete because the real time spent working is closer to 33 hours. The remaining 7 hours are mere work presenteeism and time wasted on non-optimized tasks.

These data support the hypotheses of those who think that the 32-hour workday model or the 4-day workday model is the one that best fits the reality of the needs of the company and workers, providing work flexibility, well-being and an increase in productivity by adopting more efficient processes in companies.

The 4-day week leaves out many SMEs. One of the problems in the adoption of the 4-day week in Spain is the very nature of the industrial fabric. According to data from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism from April 2023, 54.45% of companies in Spain are single-person SMEs without employees and 38.70% are made up of SMEs with between 1 and 9 workers with margins of very tight benefits. Many of them are based on direct attention to the public, so the 4-day model is not always feasible.

On the other hand, in these cases a new proposal is imposed: instead of distributing the day in 4 days of 8 hours, do it in days of 6 and a half hours in 5 days a week. This model has already been tested in Sweden with positive results and many companies use it during the summer months in an intensive day format.

The first measure: optimize the day. Before starting the different pilot programs of the 4-day work week that have already been launched in different places around the world including Valencia, all companies must go through a period of training and optimization of their processes. It is impossible to do in 4 days what was previously done in 5 without applying some changes.

This process is based on encouraging employee commitment and improving productivity using the appropriate technological tools for each company and optimizing each process in the company to avoid duplication or unnecessary management. In short, making every minute spent at work productive.

Better conciliation, greater commitment. The results of the pilot test of the four-day work week in the United Kingdom suggest that reducing the working day brings benefits to both companies and workers. On the one hand, a working day that is closer to reality allows 54% of employees to better reconcile family and work life. By having more free time to carry out physical and leisure activities, 39% said they were less stressed and 71% reduced their work fatigue. This directly influenced the 65% decrease in days of absence due to sick leave.

The long-term study of the reduction of working hours provides revealing data on employee satisfaction with the company, reducing labor turnover and resignation intentions by 57% in companies that applied it.

Imagen | Pexels (Andrea Piacquadio)