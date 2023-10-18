D’Amico on Radio 1 Sport: “I think that Nicolò can truly be reborn, freeing himself from the demons that have tormented him until now”

“I feel great regret for the affair that overwhelmed Nicolò and his family, because he is a very good boy, mild, simple, very closed and reserved. Perhaps this character of his also made him live within this earthquake that he had within himself and he didn’t confide in anyone.” Fagioli’s former agent, Andrea D’Amico, guest of Palla al Centro on Rai Radio 1 Sport, spoke about the football betting affair that led to the 7-month disqualification for the Juventus player. on the Fagioli affair.

the rebirth

—

D’Amico then continued: “Perhaps, indirectly, we must also thank Fabrizio Corona, if he hadn’t brought out all this rottenness, who knows when it would have come out and with what outcome. As in nature, to be reborn you must first die, like the Arabian phoenix and I think that Nicolò can truly be reborn, lifting those demons that have tormented him until now.”

the betting problem

—

According to D’Amico “we must not be hypocritical, the betting problem exists. In recent years there has been an absolute bombardment at a subliminal level of the betting business. These kids are bombarded by technological, telephone and television messages. gambling addiction is a generalized social problem, which affects young and old, famous and not”.

It’s right to punish

—

Fagioli, however, also played on football and players who cannot do so: “I agree and it is right that we have to pay. But it is true that this is not a rational plan. If someone has a problem such as gambling addiction, they cannot “It’s in a rational state, it’s as if you had a demon controlling your brain. The football system must preserve a product that is sold and therefore must preserve its credibility, its integrity and its honesty.”

October 18, 2023 (modified October 18, 2023 | 3:13 pm)

