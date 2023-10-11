The new ownership purchased Palazzo Uffici 1, 2 and the building where the Ced (data processing center) was located from the Prelios Fund





A NewCo composed of a group of Italian entrepreneurs acquires Palazzo Uffici in Ivrea. The former historic Olivetti management headquarters in via Jervis, built on commission by the same company between 1960 and 1964, will become a training centre. The operation is carried out, according to rumors, by a group specialized in catering, but also Marcegaglia through FinMar srl, an Italian holding company. The website www.lastampa.it writes it. The conditional, for now, is a must. The purchase of the properties was finalized with a notarial deed last September 29th, but from that date sixty days must pass before the sale becomes final. Because the only body that could oppose it is the Superintendency of Fine Arts as the building falls within the UNESCO heritage.

The new ownership purchased Office Buildings 1, 2 and the building where the Ced (data processing center) was located from Prelios Fund, one of the main groups active in Italy and Europe in alternative asset management and specialist real estate services. In the next few days the new buyers will arrive in the city to meet the mayor Matteo Chiantore and the institutions to which they will illustrate the project. An initial inspection is also planned of the structure which has a star-shaped plan made up of three arms and inside which there is the monumental hexagonal staircase which has become one of the symbols of Olivetti over the years, dominated by a large Murano glass skylight .

“We are talking about an iconic place for Ivrea and for Italian industrial history. I know that the mayor of Ivrea is following the issue with great attention. We will give all the necessary support so that the investment is long-lasting”, says the councilor in this regard. regional Democratic Party, Alberto Avetta.

