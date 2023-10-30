L’uscita di The Forest Cathedral su PlayStation 5originally scheduled for October 31, 2023, has been postponed. The development team broke the news today, with a press release that does not indicate another publication date on Sony’s fifth flagship.

“Unfortunately, Circumstances beyond our control affected the timing of the launch, making this delay necessary. We understand the disappointment this news may cause and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this delay may cause our fans, supporters and partners. We are doing our best to minimize this delay period and will provide an updated release date soon,” Whitethorn Games said. We also remind you that the horror video game is still available on PC.

Previous article

Microsoft appears ready to block third-party controllers