Postponed to the day of Yesterday on a date to be determined, The Forest Cathedral will arrive on November 7, 2023 on PlayStation 5, after landing on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC over the last few years. Players will take on the role of Rachel, who has taken a position as a field research biologist on a mysterious island. While she will complete her weekly tasks, he will realize that things are not as they seem.

You will slowly discover the terrible effects of the pesticide, uusing advanced environmental technology to complete puzzles that intertwine 3D exploration with 2D platforming. What secrets will Rachel discover on this island? Many will try to silence her, but the truth will always find a way to come out of her.

