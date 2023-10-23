October is the month of the feast of the dead, Halloween, and many productions are preparing to celebrate it. The Forest Cathedral is one of them: originally published in 2021 only on PC by Wakefield Interactive, with the support of Brian Wilson, the horror work is preparing to also land on PlayStation 5 on October 31st, to coincide with Samhain.

Inside, you will play the role of scientist Rachel Carson, who will try to escape from a mysterious island dominated by enemies of various kinds and satanic symbols that could put the faint of heart in difficulty. Inspired by the real events surrounding scientist Rachel Carson’s investigation into the harmful pesticide known as DDT, The Forest Cathedral is a dramatic retelling of the environmental science book The Spring’s Carson.

