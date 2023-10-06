Restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese is making a blatant rip-off of the FNAF movie with a Halloween event.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is about to hit theaters around the world and its advertising campaign is in full swing. We have already seen the official pizzas, the pizzeria that has opened in Los Angeles and even the menus available in movie theaters. But, where there is novelty there is also plagiarism, and that is because the FNAF movie already has a blatant copy without even having been released.

The restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese has announced a special event called Five Nights of Fun. Its initials, FNF, are quite reminiscent of the horror game franchise, although it doesn’t stop there. With a simple look at their promotional posters on Instagram, we can see that there is some inspiration from the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

It seems that the family food business wants to take advantage of the expectation that there is for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie to feed off of it with this horror event that will from October 9 to 13 2023. However, the organization does not want to openly admit that this is a copy shameless from the FNAF movie.

As several users have shared on networks, the company has sent a series of guidelines for your workers to prevent connections from being made to the horror franchise in their establishments and networks. As you can see below, they even give some guidelines on how to act if similarities are mentioned:

I get Chuck E. Cheese wants to be child-friendly but they could have named their event anything else that wasn’t “five nights of fun” if they didn’t want to be affiliated with fnaf whatsoever but they’re profiting off from it and trying to hide it pic.twitter.com/kfhOqIJyaw — kip (@uorplefever) October 5, 2023

Who copied who? FNAF vs Chuck E. Cheese

Although it is obvious that Chuck E. Cheese is taking advantage of the fact that the FNAF movie campaign is at 200% in these days prior to its release, the reality is that it is not the first time that both names are connected. In fact, it could be stated that Scott Cawthoncreador de Five Nights at Freddy’s, was inspired by these restaurants when writing the history of video games.

Las Freddy Fazbear’s pizzerias They were establishments to bring families and children together and enjoy food, with animatronic shows. Chuck E. Cheese did exactly the same thingwith robots that ended up being retired because children were no longer attracted to their musical shows.

Both franchises also have a tragic event in common. Every Five Nights at Freddy’s fan knows What were the Bite of 83 and the Bite of 87?, triggers for much of the games’ events. Chuck E. Cheese also experienced a very dark episode in 1993when a former employee walked into one of the company’s restaurants in Aurora, Colorado, and shot 5 workers.

Perhaps, on this occasion, we are looking at a blatant copy of the FNAF movie, although in reality it seems that the circle is closing. Five Nights at Freddy’s was born from Chuck E. Cheese, and now Chuck E. Cheese is going to build on Five Nights at Freddy’s.

